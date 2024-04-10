Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 581.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $358,374,000 after buying an additional 1,998,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hess by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after purchasing an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $113,801,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES opened at $156.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.27. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $124.27 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.73.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

