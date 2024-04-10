Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,173,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $1,603,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hershey by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.48.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $194.58 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.75.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

