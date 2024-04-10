Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

