Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.08.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

