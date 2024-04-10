Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FANG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $208.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

