Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,811.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock worth $5,114,624. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $140.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.