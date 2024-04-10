Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,907 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNT. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

