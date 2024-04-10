Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 447 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE CF opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

