Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 646.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $83.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

