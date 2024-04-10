Melissa Baird Sells 11,751 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,628.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $164,396.49.
Shares of HIMS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $17.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.
HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
