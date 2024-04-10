Melissa Baird Sells 11,751 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) COO Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $171,329.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 538,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,628.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $173,209.74.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Melissa Baird sold 11,751 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $164,396.49.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -132.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 427.9% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

