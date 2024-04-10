Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $5.80

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $6.15. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 306,109 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com cut Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Down 7.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $667.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EWA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

