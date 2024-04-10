Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total value of $7,365,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $485.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

