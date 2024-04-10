Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell Sells 4,286 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTAGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kim Charisse Casswell sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$20,180.20.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

CVE MTA opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$3.13 and a 1 year high of C$7.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.50 million, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

