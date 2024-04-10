Michael L. Perica Sells 30,588 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $91,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,720.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rimini Street Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.32.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 791,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,441,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 227,395 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 856,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,156,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,383,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176,414 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

