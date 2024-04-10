Michael L. Perica Sells 30,588 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 30,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $91,152.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,720.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rimini Street Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $273.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.23. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.32.
Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.95 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.
