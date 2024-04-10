Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 1.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $129.70 and last traded at $125.50. 13,538,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 19,970,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.58.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,435,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $582,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,435,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 306,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,496,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 931.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 387,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after buying an additional 350,274 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.