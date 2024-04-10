Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 937 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Noble Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $426.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.23. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $275.37 and a 12 month high of $430.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.52.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

