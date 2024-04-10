Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Lowered to $148.00 at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.18.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.84%.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,835 shares of company stock valued at $878,441 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 22,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

