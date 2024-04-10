Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.04 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,977 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 13,827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,298,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,338,514,000 after purchasing an additional 330,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $540,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,188,000 after purchasing an additional 149,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $164,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.0 %

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

