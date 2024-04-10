Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $18,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32,472.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,039,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

