Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.53 Million Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,990,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $56,213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,644,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,301,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,924,000 after buying an additional 3,367,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after buying an additional 3,018,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 978.98 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

