Model N (NYSE:MODN) Receives Hold Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reiterated their hold rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 903,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock worth $1,897,243 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

