Model N (NYSE:MODN) Shares Gap Up to $27.09

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.09, but opened at $29.84. Model N shares last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 1,199,086 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Model N Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.38.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

