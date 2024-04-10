Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.49.

MRNA stock opened at $111.60 on Tuesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 670 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $63,361.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,557 shares in the company, valued at $809,235.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,954 shares of company stock worth $8,359,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 953.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

