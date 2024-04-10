monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.27.

MNDY opened at $215.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,081.70 and a beta of 1.18. monday.com has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 44.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

