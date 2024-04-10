Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Position Boosted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.67% of Morningstar worth $81,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,883,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,748 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.65, for a total value of $1,021,892.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,883,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,403,451.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.94, for a total transaction of $2,481,528.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,899,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,667,908.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,544 shares of company stock worth $27,733,515 in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

MORN stock opened at $315.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $538.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 18.54%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

