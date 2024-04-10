Narus Financial Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Narus Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 45,786.7% in the 4th quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $516.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $485.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.60. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.13 and a 1 year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on META shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,719.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total transaction of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,479,131 shares of company stock worth $698,997,261. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

