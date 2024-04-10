Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $17.04. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 47,919 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $384.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.75 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

