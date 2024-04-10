NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target Increased to GBX 290 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 290 ($3.67) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.80) to GBX 325 ($4.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.91) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 311.88 ($3.95).

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at GBX 279.05 ($3.53) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 242.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 223.71. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 281 ($3.56). The company has a market capitalization of £24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 563.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,469.39%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

