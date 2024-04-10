Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Navient were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,351,000 after buying an additional 3,502,330 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 6.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navient by 4.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,790,000 after buying an additional 70,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.16.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Navient had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Navient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

