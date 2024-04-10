nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Spencer Lake Sells 5,000 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Spencer Lake sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

nCino Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in nCino by 45.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 85.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in nCino during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after purchasing an additional 80,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

