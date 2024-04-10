nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NCNO opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.45, a PEG ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nCino has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $131,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $47,391.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,093,056 shares of company stock valued at $38,418,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,336,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,398,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

