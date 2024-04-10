New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 478 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CASY shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $312.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.47 and its 200-day moving average is $284.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

