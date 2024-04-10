New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,912 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $206,493,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $52,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,728,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after acquiring an additional 576,448 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $45.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

