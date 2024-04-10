New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 149.11%.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.