New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,141,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after buying an additional 361,103 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance
NYSE LYV opened at $102.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 1.30.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 118.42% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Live Nation Entertainment Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
