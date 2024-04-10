New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,846 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.48 million. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 10,400 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $800,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,607.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECH. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

