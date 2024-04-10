New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,766 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,766 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,574,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

