New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,525 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $15,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,304,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. Bank of America raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.10.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $249.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.54. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $252.85.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.31%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

