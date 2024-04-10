New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,392 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Mosaic worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $48.92.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

