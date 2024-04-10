Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Scotiabank

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEXA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $629.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 80,309 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

