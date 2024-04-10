Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Shares Gap Down to $82.10

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.10, but opened at $80.25. Nicolet Bankshares shares last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 1,011 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $89.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.30 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $169,269.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nicolet Bankshares news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

