Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 19,600 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $477,435,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $235,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $110,249.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $155.60 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.85 and its 200 day moving average is $179.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

