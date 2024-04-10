Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,149 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 247,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61,708 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 46,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 189,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $116.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.26.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

