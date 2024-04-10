Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $260.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.46.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

