Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,656 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.23 and its 200 day moving average is $112.75.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $489,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,353 shares of company stock worth $4,159,203. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

