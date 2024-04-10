Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $113.79 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $113,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

