Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,556,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of IDEX by 420.8% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,600,000 after buying an additional 631,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 316.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,667,000 after purchasing an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IEX opened at $241.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

