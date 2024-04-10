Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,190 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 11.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in DexCom by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 100,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 58,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $140.45 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total transaction of $192,644.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,259 shares of company stock worth $24,388,086. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

