Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,606 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 763,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,142 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NOK opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $3.40 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

