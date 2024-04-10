Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.490-2.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.41.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.62. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

